Mumbai: Train Stunt Proves Fatal For 20 Year Old From Kalyan

In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old boy from Kalyan lost his life after hanging out from a running train. The incident took place on December 27 between Diva and Mumbra.

Fatal stunt

The incident lead to the Railways Ministry as well as the Central Railways tweeting out warnings that the leaning out of the train in that manner is not only dangerous but also illegal.

The Ministry of Railways stated that such acts only invite accidents.

The tweet said, "Do not attempt stunts in trains, as it is illegal and can also prove fatal. On December 26, a youth by the name of Dilshaan lost his life while leaning out of the train doing stunts. For your own safety please avoid leaning out of moving trains or attempting to climb aboard moving trains as it can be fatal."

In the video posted by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter, the boy could be seen stretching out of the running train while holding the pole. At one point, he bends to avoid a pillar. However, he is not able to avoid another pillar and subsequently, his head hits the pillar and he falls back inside the train. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

In a tweet, the Central Railways said that a young life was lost while performing stunts. They requested passengers to avoid attempting such dangerous stunts. They also asked passengers to be safe and be responsible.

