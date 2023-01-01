20-yr-old Dies After Being Dragged By Car For Over 4 Kms In Horrific Delhi Hit & Run Case

In a shocking hit-and-run case from Delhi, a 20-year-old woman died after she was hit and dragged for a few kilometres by a car in the Sultanpuri area, police said. The incident took place in the wee morning hours on Sunday.

According to police, the woman's body got entangled in the wheel of the car and was dragged alongside. Her clothes were also ripped in the accident. All five occupants of the car have been apprehended. The vehicle has also been seized.

Speaking to Republic, Delhi DCP (Outer) Harendra K Singh said, "The first information was received from PS Kanjhawala area Rohini district that a person is being dragged by the car. The people inside the car told that they had committed the accident with a scooty and they were not aware that the victim had come under the vehicle and was dragged. The music inside the vehicle was very loud. We have registered a case and five accused have been apprehended. When they realised that something was wrong with the vehicle, they got the body disentangled and moved away. After the blood test, it will be known if the accused were intoxicated," Delhi DCP (Outer) Harendra K Singh.

Meanwhile, police have denied "false and frivolous" claims that it was a rape and murder incident. "It is hereby clarified that a fatal accident occurred in which the victim driving a scooty was dragged for quite some distance. We have apprehended two persons, occupants of the car," DCP Outer Delhi said.

DCW summons DCP Outer over this mishap

Criticising the safety and security measures of Delhi police, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has summoned DCP Outer over the hit-and-run case.

Maliwal claimed that the woman was dragged on the road for "around seven to eight kilometres". She also said that the body was found on the road without any clothes.

"The Commission has taken this matter very seriously and wishes to enquire into it. The Commission also wishes to examine the safety measures taken by Delhi Police on New Year’s eve and the circumstances in which the girl was dragged by the car without being noticed by anyone," DCW said.

"The Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994 mandates the Commission to investigate and examine all matters relating to safeguard provided for women under the Constitution and give recommendations to the Government on the issue of women's safety and Section 10 of the Act empowers the Commission to seek any information from any office for the aforesaid purpose and gives it the power of a Civil Court in this regard," the commission added.