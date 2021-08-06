2020 Kozhikode Plane Crash: MoS Civil Aviation Says Probe To Be Completed By August

A year after the unfortunate Kozhikode plane crash, the Government of India on Friday informed the Parliament that the investigation into the plane crash will complete by August 2021. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General VK Singh informed the Parliament while replying to an unstarred question from Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the Monsoon session, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had informed a Lok Sabha member from Kerala - MP Abdussamad Samadani - that the probe report on the accident is likely to be made public in August. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the accident.

In the letter, Scindia also informed Samadani that the operation of wide-body aircraft from Kozhikode airport is subject to the outcome of AAIB's accident investigation report. Commercial operations of wide-body planes from the airport were temporarily suspended due to the accident in August last year and prevailing adverse weather conditions.

"The draft report is under consultation with the accredited representative of NTSB, USA in accordance with Rule 14 of Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017," the minister said in a letter, dated July 31, to the member.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is the US transportation safety body.

"However, the consultation process has been severely hampered due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19. The final report is likely to be made public in August 2021," he added. Last year, AAIB had said that NTSB has appointed its "accredited representative and technical advisors" to assist it in the probe. AAIB has been coordinating with personnel from the NTSB in the probe.

Dubai-Kozhikode plane crash

The Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight on 190 people were on board, had crashed on the evening of August 7 2020 leaving a great deal of grief as at least 20 including both pilots people had lost their lives and many sustained injuries. Reportedly, the unfortunate incident had taken place due to heavy rains. The plane was completely destroyed and broke into two parts after landing. NDRF team was also positioned at the site for rescue operations and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. PM Narendra Modi and Kerala CM Vijayan had also discussed the tragic incident and the relief work.

(With PTI inputs)