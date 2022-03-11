21 passengers, including children, injured in bus-tractor collision in R'than

Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 11 (PTI) At least 21 passengers, including children, were injured after a private bus collided with a tractor-trolley in the early hours of Friday on NH-27 of Baran district, police said. The incident took place under Kishangarh police station limits at around 5.30 am on Friday when the tractor-trolley loaded with mustard, plying from the wrong side, collided with the speeding bus, which was on its way to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Rajkot in Gujarat, they said.

"In an attempt to avoid collision, the bus rammed into the front portion of the tractor and overturned after bumping over the divider on NH-27," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Baran, Vijay Swarnkar said.

A four-year-old stuck in the overturned bus rescued safely without any injuries by removing the bus immediately with crane, he said.

The injured passengers are undergoing primary medical treatment at Baran district hospital and none of them are in critical condition, the ASP said.

Baran district collector Narendra Gupta supervised the medical care being administered to those injured, the police said.

The highway was cleared for the routine traffic, they said. The bus driver fled away from the spot after the accident and the tractor-trolley was also not found on the spot. Efforts are underway to trace whereabouts on them, the ASP said. PTI COR NB CJ CJ

