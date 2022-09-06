23-year-old Loses Life To Bengaluru Rains; Electrocuted To Death As Floods Wreak Havoc

As incessant rains continue to create havoc in Karnataka's Bengaluru, a young woman named Akila on Monday lost her life after she was electrocuted in the middle of the road. The cause of the 23-year-old's death is being blamed on the negligence of BESCOM and BBMP as she died of electrocution. The incident took place in Siddapur located under White Field Police station between Marathahalli and Varthur Kodi route

Akhila was a B.Com graduate working in the administration department of a private company. She used to live in Siddapur along with her parents. On Monday evening, the 23-year-old girl left home on her Activa scooter and arrived near Mayura Bakery in Siddapur. Due to continuous rain in the city, there was knee-deep water was accumulated on the roads. Akhila lost her balance and fell off from her scooter due to rising water. As she tried to get up and took the support of an electric pole she was electrocuted in the middle of the road.

Floods Continue To Cause Chaos In Bengaluru

Amid heavy rainfall several areas of Bengaluru remained inundated and disrupted normal lives as people struggle with waterlogged roads and a flood-like situation. The heavy rainfall activity over the south of India particularly over the state of Karnataka and Kerala has inundated many low-lying areas in the states.

Grim visuals continue to surface from the city. While trees can be seen uprooted, many vehicles remain stranded and pedestrians struggle to walk. Earlier on Sunday, Bengaluru faced heavy rainfall followed by which the city woke up to waterlogged roads. Among the affected areas are several places especially the low-lying areas in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, BEML Layout, and other adjoining areas.

Chief minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai weighed in on the situation and chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials in the night to take stock of the rain and flood situation in the state, especially the capital city, and the damages caused. The government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city.

(Image: PTI)