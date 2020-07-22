Assam Floods: Nearly 25 Lakh People Affected, Death Toll Rises To 113

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain critical on Wednesday as several villages across 25 districts of the state were completely submerged under floodwater. The death toll due to flood-related accidents has risen to 113 while nearly 25 lakhs people have been affected so far.

Narrating their devastating situation owing to the natural disaster, residents of Rangmulla village in Dibrugarh district said that their entire village was submerged under flood water including houses, property and cattle. A total of 96 families residing in the village were moved to relief camps, but the situation was no better there.

“In the name of relief measures we have only received food grains. There are no proper facilities for resettlement. The government has done nothing as yet. The water levels are rising to a great extent, which is scary,” a villager said.

Over 2,400 villages across Assam have been reeling under floods and more than 44,000 people have been sheltered in relief camps. The situation is likely to worsen as rain continues to pour.

Affected areas in Assam

The ASDMA said over 24.3 lakh people are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar districts.

Goalpara is the worst hit with over 4.59 lakh people suffering, followed by Barpeta with more than 3.37 lakh people and Morigaon with around 3.35 lakh people. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), district administrations and local people have rescued 291 people during the last 24 hours by deploying 125 boats across the state, it said. Till Sunday, more than 25.29 lakh people were affected due to the deluge in districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast rainfall at most places of Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday with heavy to very heavy downpour along with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

