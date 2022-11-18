25 Students Fall Ill After 'chemical Gas Leak' In Hyderabad's Kasturba Govt College Lab

In a shocking incident, 25 students suffered from giddiness and fell ill after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab at Kasturba government college in Telangana's Secunderabad. According to news agency ANI, affected students were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

Following the incident, forensic teams have also reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked. According to various media reports, the incident occurred to have taken place at around 2 pm on Friday.

Hyderabad, Telangana | 25 students suffer from giddiness and fall ill after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Kasturba govt college. Affected students have been rushed to the hospital. Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked. — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

Past incidents of gas leaks

*Chemical leak at Mumbai Research Institute: Just two days ago on November 16, nearly four persons suffered burn injuries after a chemical leak occurred at a research institute at Worli in Central Mumbai. Among the four injured, two were reportedly women. According to the preliminary information, the leaked chemical was Glycerine.

*Blast at a chemical factory in Maharashtra: Nearly three workers were killed, while 12 were injured in a blast at a chemical factory located at Tarapur MIDC in Boisar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district in October, this year.

*Toxic gas leak in Palghar chemical unit: Earlier in September, a worker died and four others were hospitalised after a toxic gas leaked in a chemical unit in the Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district.