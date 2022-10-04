Update: The District Disaster Management Centre of Uttarkashi informed that 8 mountaineering trainees are rescued so far, and efforts are underway to rescue the remaining people stuck in the Uttarkashi avalanche. As per sources, 10 casualties have been reported so far.

At least 28 trainees of Nehru Mountaineering Institute are feared to be trapped after an avalanche struck Uttarakhand's Danda-2 mountain peak on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that IAF, NDRF, SDRF, Army & ITBP teams have been deployed for rapid relief and rescue operations to save the mountaineers.

While the SDRF teams have left from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Uttarkashi, Indian Air Force have deployed two Cheetah helicopters in relief operations. 'All other fleets of choppers have been put on standby for any other requirement,' IAF officials said.

Dhami further informed that he has also spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and has requested him to provide the help of the army to speed up the rescue operation. "After talking to the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh ji, we have requested to take the help of the army to speed up the rescue operation, for which he has assured us to give all possible help from the central government. A rescue operation is being conducted to rescue everyone," he tweeted.

Rescue operations underway

Following Uttarakhand Chief Minister's request, the Defence Minister informed instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief operations. "Spoke to Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped," Singh said, adding, "I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Further expressing his grief over the incident, the Defence Minister said, "Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones."