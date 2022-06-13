3 crushed to death by Jeep in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Three people including a 6-year-old boy were crushed to death when a speeding car allegedly rammed into their motorcycle in a village in Dungarpur district, police said Monday.

The incident happened near Karawada village on Sunday late night, they said.

The deceased, identified as Mohan (45), his wife Kali (43), and their son Rohit, were returning to their village after attending a condolence meeting in Bhinda village, they said.

Station House Officer Chaurasi Bhemji Garasiya said all three passengers came under the wheels of the car, a Jeep, and died on the spot.

The Jeep driver fled after the incident leaving behind the vehicle, the SHO said.

The couple’s daughter, and another son, who were at home, have been informed about the incident, police said.

Their bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary in Dungarpur, they said. PTI AG NB AG NB VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)