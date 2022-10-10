3 Dead, 11 Injured As Building Collapses Near Lahori Gate In Central Delhi; Rescue Ops On

On Sunday evening, at least three people including two elderly and a 4-year-old child were killed and four were trapped after a two-storey building which was in a dilapidated condition collapsed near Delhi’s Lahori Gate. The bodies were recovered by the Delhi central district police with NDRF teams.

Reportedly, 11 other persons have suffered injuries and they have been shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital. Early morning on Monday, two more people were rescued raising the tally to 11.

According to sources, the old building collapsed near the Valmiki temple of Delhi’s Farshkhana Lahori gate. A fire department official said that they received information regarding the incident at 7:30 pm on Sunday while it was still raining in parts of Delhi. Soon after, five fire trucks were sent to the area to conduct the rescue operations.

Speaking to ANI multimedia news agency, Delhi central district DCP Shweta Chauhan said, "It was a two-storey building and it was in a dilapidated condition. Many people got injured. 10 people have been admitted to LNJP hospital for treatment. In the fatal collapse, a 5-year-old died."

Delhi central district DCP further said that the rescue operation is underway and five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are present on the spot.

On Monday, Delhi central district police with NDRF teams rescued two more people from the debris. The tally of injured people has risen to 11.

Confirming the same, NDRF Commander Gaurav Patel said, "Two more persons have been taken out of the debris. The status of their health (whether they are alive or not) will be apprised by the medical team. Earlier, nine girls were rescued and one girl died."