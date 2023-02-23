Last Updated:

3 Dead, 2 Severely Injured In A Car-truck Collision In Shamli, Uttar Pradesh

Three persons were killed and two seriously injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, killing Adil (25), Shoeb (26) and Sadiq (27).

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Circle Officer, Amardeep Maurya, the accident took place when the victims were on their way to Kandhla town from Kairana.

