Three people died and around seven were injured when a truck crashed into a roadside tea stall in the Kurebhar market area in UP's Sultanpur on Wednesday morning, police said.

Station House officer (SHO) of local Kurebhar police station Lakshmikant Mishra said the accident took place around 5 am. "People were gathered at the tea stall along the Ayodhya-Prayagraj road when a truck lost control and crashed into it," he said.

Rajesh Agrahari (38), Rajan Tiwari (58) and Rakeh Kausadhan (35) were killed in the accident. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

Three people were hospitalised with injuries. An FIR is yet to be lodged in the matter, the police said. PTI COR CDN NB IJT

