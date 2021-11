New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit Jhajjar in Haryana on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 8:15 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said. PTI GVS NSD NSD

