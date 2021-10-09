3 From Delhi Die In UP's Muzaffarnagar After Their Car Hits Road Divider

Three people from Delhi were killed and one was injured when their car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Haridwar highway near Barla village in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sudhir Kumar, Shailesh, and Monu. The fourth, Harsh, was rushed to hospital and is undergoing treatment, a police official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)