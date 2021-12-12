3, Including Army Personnel, Die After Car Falls Into Pond

Three people, including an army personnel, drowned after the car they were travelling in fell into a pond on Saturday night, police said.

Ranjit Singh (32), posted in the army, and his friends Ravi Chauhan and Satish Verma were on their way back home from a party when the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle at Bansura turn in Rampur Mathura police station area here.

The vehicle veered off the road and fell into a pond, police said on Sunday, adding they could not ascertain who was driving.

The locals informed the police that the three were declared brought dead at the local community health centre.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)