Six ITBP Personnel Martyred In Accident In J&K's Pahalgam; Rescue Ops Underway

The vehicle was carrying a total of 39 personnel - 37 from ITBP and 2 from the J&K Police from the Chandanwari-Pahalgam area who were on yatra duty.

Six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) reportedly lost their lives as the vehicle carrying the troopers met with an accident in the Chandanwari  Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. According to the sources, the troops were on Yatra duty. 

Apart from the casualties, several other ITBP personnel are reported to be injured. The injured personnel have been airlifted to the Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment, informed the Kashmir Police. 

The vehicle was carrying a total of 39 personnel - 37 from ITBP and two from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to the sources, the vehicle fell down to a roadside river bed after its breaks were reportedly failed. 

ITBP PRO in a press briefing stated that in the bus accident '6 of our jawans have lost their lives, while 30 were injured.'  The spokesperson assured that the best possible treatment will be provided to all those injured. 

'ITBP HQ keeping a watch on the situation. The jawans were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty. All help will be provided to affected families.' he added.

The Police and other officials rushed to the spot. A rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited.

