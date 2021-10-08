3 Killed, 1 Injured In Car-tractor Collision In UP's Sambhal

Three people were killed and one got injured when a car rammed into a tractor parked on a roadside in Bahjoi area in Sambhal, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late on Thursday night on Moradabad-Aligarh highway near Dhakia village in which Raghuveer (50), Prem Singh (38), and Radhey Shyam (27) were killed, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

A person identified as Bhure got injured in the incident and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was said to be stable.

Police is probing the matter and has sent the bodies for post-mortem.

