3 killed, 2 injured as truck hits stationary combine harvester in Karnal

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Three people were killed and two injured when a truck hit a stationary combine harvester in Haryana's Karnal district, police said on Sunday.

The combine harvester had people on it when hit by the truck on the Karnal-Kaithal highway at Sirsi village on Saturday night, the SHO of Sadar Police Station in Karnal, Inspector Tarsem Chand, said.

The injured have been hospitalized, he said. PTI SUN NSD

