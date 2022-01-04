3 Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Falls Into Ditch In Odisha

Three people were killed and six others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Tuesday, police said.

The driver lost control over the SUV and it fell into a ditch at Karada Ghat in Raikia police station area when the group was travelling to Dantlingi in Ganjam district for a picnic, an officer said.

Two people died on the spot, while seven others were admitted to Raikia primary health centre. Three of the seriously wounded were then shifted to the district hospital at Phulbani, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, G Udayagiri Subdivisional Police Officer D Tripati Rao Pattnaik said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)