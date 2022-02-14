3 killed after coming under truck's wheels in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Feb 14 (PTI) Three youths riding a motorcycle came under the wheels of a truck in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district and died, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Seraikela-Kandra Road in Seraikela police station area on Sunday evening when the youths were returning home after playing a football match in Sini, officer-in-charge Manohar Kumar said.

A Jamshedpur-bound speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle on the road between Jeevanpur and Kolabira villages, killing the trio on the spot, he said.

The driver fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added. PTI COR ACD ACD

