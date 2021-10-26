3 killed after motorcycle smashes into tree

Azamgarh (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Three youths were killed after their speeding motorcycle smashed into a tree here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday near Daryabad bridge that falls under the Mubarakpur police station area.

Kalim (20), Asif (18) and Faiz (20) went to Nevada area on Monday for some work, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Pandey said.

While returning home in Mau district late on Monday night, they lost control over their motorcycle and it smashed into a tree, he said.

The three were seriously injured and since the accident took place late in the night at a deserted place, it went unnoticed and no immediate help could be extended to the victims, according to the officer.

It came into light on Tuesday morning when the passers-by saw the victims lying on the road and informed the police. The police reached the spot, took the bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem. PTI COR SAB MGA MGA

