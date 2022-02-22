3 killed as car overturns in bid to save cow in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Feb 22 (PTI) Three people were killed and four others injured when their car overturned in an attempt to save a cow in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place near Khetolai village under Lathi police station area and the deceased included two men and a woman, they said, adding that the injured were admitted to Pokaran Hospital.

The occupants were residents of Mohangarh town, police said. PTI COR AG NB RHL

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)