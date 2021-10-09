3 Killed As Motorcycle Hits Tree In Jharkhand

Three persons were killed when their speeding motorcycle hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday after the motorcyclist lost control over the two-wheeler, police said.

The accident took place in an area on Kharswan-Amda road under the Kharswan police station limits, an officer said.

Two of them died on the spot, while one was rushed to a nearby health centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, Kharswan Police Station officer-in-charge Prakash Kumar Rajak said.

Binda Goud (33), Ravi Paswan (20) and Vivek Mandal (27) were residents of Chakradharpur of West Singhbhum district and were returning from Kharswan when the accident happened, the officer said.

They did not wear helmets when it happened, Rajak added.

