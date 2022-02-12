3 Killed In Road Accident In Jaipur

Three people, including two women, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a container truck here on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred in Shahpur near the Alwar crossing on National Highway 8, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Lagawati Devi, Sakshi Goyal and Varun Goyal. They were returning to Delhi after offering prayers at a temple in Rajasthan, the police said.

A case has been registered at Bhabru police station and an investigation is underway, they said.

