3 Killed In Road Accident In Rajasthan

Three people were killed after a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle in Nathdwara police station area of ​​Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the vehicle rammed into a tree after hitting the motorcycle on the Udaipur-Nathdwara highway.

The deceased were identified as Amit Rajghar (30) and Om Prajapat (14), who were on the motorcycle, and Sandeep Paliwal (38) who was travelling in the car.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives of the deceased after post-mortem on Saturday, the police said. A case has been registered against the car driver and investigation is underway.

