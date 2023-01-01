3 Killed, Several Injured In Fire After Blast At Cracker Factory In Maharashtra's Solapur

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday. According to the sources, at least three persons are reported to be killed in the incident. Nearly six to seven people have been injured in the incident.

It has been reported that nearly 40 people were inside the factory at the time when the blast occurred. The blaze erupted at the unit located at Shirala in Barshi taluka at around 3 pm. Soon after the incident, the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

"There was a blast inside the firecracker manufacturing unit, which led to the fire," a police official said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.