3 Kiru Hydropower Project Staff Killed In Kishtwar As Car Skids, Rolls Down Gorge

Three persons including two labourers have lost their lives when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and went into gorge in area of Kishtwar district. All three were working in Kiru hydropower project and were locals. The incident took place around 2 PM on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Badal Kumar (19), Ashfaq Hussain (25) and Chanjgu Ram (38). Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav said that three persons lost their lives when the Camper they were travelling in lost the control due to possible failure of breaks. He further added that Police has registered FIR and investigation has begun to investigate cause of the incident.

“Those responsible will be punished. For working on construction sites, there are set standards and action will be taken if there are violations. Also, the working condition of the vehicle will be analysed with help from Regional Transport Officer,” he added.