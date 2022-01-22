3 Men Crushed To Death As Cement Mixer Truck Turns Turtle In TN's Erode

Three people were crushed to death in a road accident in Erode on Saturday, police said.

According to police, a cement concrete mixer truck was proceeding to Sathyamangalam from Bhavanisagar area. When the truck was near Karachikorai village in the district, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in the middle of the road.

In the accident, driver Kauppusamy, two workers -- Saravanan and an unidentified man -- were crushed to death on the spot.

Sathyamangalam police registered an accident case and are investigating the case.

