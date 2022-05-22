3 of Delhi family killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) A couple and their 12-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday they were returning home in Delhi after a trip to Sariska, police said.

Another person was injured in the accident near Bhindsu village on the Alwar-Bhiwadi road.

The vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a tree after the driver lost control of it.

Police said the accident took place when the family was returning home in Delhi after a trip to the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

The deceased were identified as Dharmendra (40), his wife Monika (36) and their daughter Shiva (12). PTI AG SMN SMN

