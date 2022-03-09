3 people found dead in coal mine mishap in Singareni Collieries

Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Three people, who were trapped following an accident in a mine of the state-run Singareni Collieries in Peddapalli district of Telangana, were found dead, the organisation said on Wednesday.

The bodies of three persons -- two officials and one outsourced worker -- were recovered under the debris inside the mine late on Tuesday night, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) sources said.

The rescue teams had been manually removing the debris, after launching the rescue operations on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm on Monday when a portion of the roof/side wall of the mine collapsed during supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine project.

Seven people got trapped under the debris and subsequently four of them, including an overman, an operator, and a miner, were rescued during the rescue operations. PTI VVK VVK HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)