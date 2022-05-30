3 people injured as 2 containers overturn in Thane; traffic affected

Thane, May 30 (PTI) Three people were injured after two containers overturned at separate points on a busy road in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Monday, a civic official said.

The accidents took place on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road, affecting traffic movement on the stretch for over two hours, he said.

One of the containers, carrying 10 tonnes of cloth, overturned on the road around 4.30 am while it was on way from Delhi to the Nhava Sheva port in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

The other container, carrying 25 tonnes of chemical-filled drums, was going from the Nhava Sheva port to Surat in Gujarat when it toppled in an opposite lane around the same time, he said.

The drivers of the two vehicles and a cleaner were injured and rushed to a civic hospital, the official said.

After being alerted, teams of the RDMC and firemen rushed to the spot. The two containers were removed from the road with the help of a hydra crane after about two hours and the route was cleared for vehicular movement, he added. PTI COR GK GK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)