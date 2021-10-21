3 Sisters Drown In Pond In UP's Bahraich

Three sisters, including an infant, drowned in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nandoliya village under Kaiserganj police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujata Singh told reporters that one Saira Bano had taken her cattle for grazing near the pond in Nandoliya. She was accompanied by her four children -- sons Kaif (8) and Mohammad Faiz (3), and daughters Masrum (7 months) and Qashrum (4).

Kaif entered the pond while watching fish and started drowning. Hearing his cries for help, Bano entered the pond holding Masrum in her arms and her other two children followed her, she said.

Though Bano managed to save Kaif, the other three children drowned, she added.

The three bodies were later fished out of the pond and sent for a post-mortem examination, the SP said.

Kaif is undergoing treatment at a government health centre and his condition is stated to be stable, she said. PTI COR SAB DIV DIV

