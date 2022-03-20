3 women killed, 11 injured after pickup jeep overturns in Haryana

Hisar, Mar 20 (PTI) At least three women were killed and 11 others injured, some of them seriously, after the pickup jeep in which they were travelling overturned in Haryana's Hisar district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on the Hisar-Jind road in Narnaund on Saturday, they said.

A group of 14 women from Hisar's Rajthal village had gone to Sainiwas village in Bhiwani in a pickup jeep. When they were returning, suddenly a stray animal came in front of their jeep in Narnaund. The driver tried to avoid hitting the animal and lost control of the vehicle, which dashed against a tree on the roadside, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Veermati Maan (57), Krishna (65) and Rani Pandit (47), they said.

The injured were referred to Hansi and Hisar hospitals for treatment. The jeep driver was among those injured, they said. PTI COR SUN DIV DIV

