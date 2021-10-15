3-year-old Dies After Tanker Rams Into Road Divider

A three-year-old boy died on Friday and seven persons were injured when a tanker hit devotees sitting on a road divider in Sambhal, police said.

The incident took place in the Gunnaur police station area when the devotees were returning to Bareilly after visiting the Kali Mata temple here, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said.

They were sitting on the divider as their vehicle had stopped working.

The deceased has been identified as Shivanshu (three).

The injured persons were admitted to a community health centre and later referred to Moradabad for treatment.

Police said that the driver of the tanker has been arrested.

