3-yr-old Boy Dies After Falling From 5th Floor Of Mumbai Club Where Family Went To Watch FIFA World Cup Final

A three-year-old boy died after he fell from the fifth floor of a club in south Mumbai where his family had gone to watch the FIFA World Cup final, a police official said on Tuesday.

He slipped out of a gap in the railing of the floor on Sunday evening when he was returning from a washroom, the official said.

The child, Hrudyanshu Rathod, along with his family members had gone to the club to watch the FIFA World Cup match, the official from Marine Drive police station said.

While he was returning from the washroom, he fell from the fifth floor.

An 11 year-old boy, who was walking ahead of the victim, heard some noise. When he turned around, he found the younger boy had fallen into the staircase pit, the official said.

He then immediately rushed upstairs and informed about it to the boy's family members.

The victim's family members and the club's security guard rushed the child to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The child had received severe injuries on his forehead and back of the head, he said.

The police have recorded the statement of the 11 year-old boy and the security guard, the official said.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is on into the incident, the official said.