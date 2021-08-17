On Monday, a man was killed after a flying peacock crashed into his bike in Kerala's Thrissur district. The unfortunate event happened near Ayyanthole in Thrissur. The deceased has been identified as Punnayoorkulam native Pramosh. The accident occurred when Pramosh and his wife Veena were heading to work on their two-wheeler. The peacock coiled into the motorbike after hitting on the chest of the 34-year-old Pramosh, who later lost control of his motorbike and collided with another rider before ramming into a street sidewall.

After the massive collision on the streets of Thrissur, Pramosh succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, his wife Veena sustained severe injuries along with Dhanesh, the second biker whom Pramosh hit. Both Veena and Dhanesh were rushed to the nearest hospital with the help of the locals. According to reports, both of them are out of danger and have injury marks on their bodies. On the other hand, the peacock died on the spot.

As per the reports, Pramosh was an employee of a private bank situated near Marar Road in Thrissur, while his wife Veena is also a working person who is currently working in another private bank on Thrissur Marar Road. The couple was newly married, and reports say they had tied the knot around four months ago. Meanwhile, another biker, Dhanesh is a paint worker and was on his way to work when the accident happened. The incident has escalated sadness and fear among the locals. However, this is the first incident of its kind, as never such a case has been witnessed in the past.

Thrissur district, known as Kerala's cultural capital, is surrounded by a small green landscape, and locals often report spotting peacocks near the Ayyanthole area.

When the incident was reported at the nearest police station, officials rushed to the scene. The Forest Department also intervened in the matter and took the peacock's body into their custody. The Thrissur West Police Circle Inspector and Sub Inspector have urged the Forest Department to closely look into the matter to prevent such incidents in the future. Meanwhile, the local police are further investigating the case.

Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE