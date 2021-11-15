4 boys standing on roadside killed, 3 injured as truck trailer hits them

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Four teenage boys were killed and another three injured when a truck trailer ploughed into the members of a wedding party standing on the roadside in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident took place in an area under the Hanuman Nagar police station limits and the reason why the victims had stopped at the spot was not immediately clear.

The deceased were identified as Neeraj (16), Kuldeep (14), Rajendra and Manoj (both 18), the police said, adding that the injured -- all aged around 17 -- are being treated at the district hospital. PTI SDA CK

