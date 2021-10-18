4 Family Members Killed, 5 Injured After Car Collides With Truck In Rajasthan

Four members of a family were killed and five others injured when their car collided head-on with a truck in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on a highway under Sindhari police station area when the family members were returning home in Gujarat after visiting Jasol dham in Barmer.

"Four persons were killed in the accident," SHO of Sindhari police station Baldev Ram said.

The deceased were identified as Gomti, her husband Chena Bhai Suthar, Bhavna and Kana Bhai. A 17-year-old girl was among the four injured in the accident.

