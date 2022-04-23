4 injured as speeding car hits bike, autorickshaw in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Four people, including a civil defence volunteer, were injured after a speeding car allegedly hit a motorcycle and an autorickshaw in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Saturday.

Saket police station received information about the accident near the Saket court traffic signal around 3.55 am on April 17, they said.

Police rushed to the spot where a motorcycle and an autorickshaw were found damaged. The injured persons were shifted to AIIMS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

During an inspection of the spot, the bumper of a car bearing a Delhi registration number was found, she said.

On the basis of the statement of an eyewitness, a case was registered. As the car driver fled the spot in his car, section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was also added to the FIR, Jaiker said.

The offending vehicle was impounded and the driver, Vipul Dhingra (31), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, was arrested on Wednesday, she said.

Dhingra, who works at the Azadpur Mandi, was later granted bail by a court, she said.

A senior police officer said it is being ascertained whether Dhingra was drunk at the time of the accident.

The injured have been identified as Ram Pravesh (43), an auto driver and a resident of Patparganj; Hemant Kumar, a civil defence volunteer and a resident of Deoli village; Meena (26) and her husband Krishan Kumar (26), residents of Sonipat in Haryana, the police said.

Krishan, Meena and Hemant were headed to Sonipat on the motorcycle at the time of the accident, they said.

Hemant lost his leg below the knee in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Meena is also in the hospital. Krishan, who suffered a fracture in his left leg besides other injuries, has been discharged from the hospital, the police said.

Pravesh sustained a leg injury and was discharged from the hospital the same day, they said.

Dhingra, who was going home after dropping off his friend in Malviya Nagar area, was alone in the car at the time of accident, they said. PTI NIT NIT DIV DIV

