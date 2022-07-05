4 Killed, 3 Injured In Collision Between Car, Jeep In Rajasthan

Four people were killed and three injured in a head-on collision between a car and a jeep in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred on NH 148 near Bapi village. The car was on the way to Khatu Shyam Temple in Sikar district, they said.

The deceased, Sanu Soni, Akash Soni, Neeraj Soni and Karmendra Soni, were all residents of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The driver of the jeep and his helper and a passenger of the car were injured in the accident. The car passenger was referred to a hospital in Jaipur owing to his critical condition, they said.

Police said that the bodies will be handed over to their families after post-mortem.

