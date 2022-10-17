4 Killed In BMW-container Collision After Speeding, Seat Belt Message On FB Live Ignored

In a horrific incident, the thrill of driving a vehicle at high speed claimed the lives of four friends. In a head-on collision between a BMW car and a container on Friday afternoon on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, four people were killed.

Speaking to reporters, the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur Ravish Kumar Gupta said, “A high-speed BMW car collided with a container coming from the opposite direction at Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district on Friday afternoon. Four people died in the head-on collision. The deceased have been identified as residents of Uttarakhand.”

UP | Four people have lost their lives in an accident that took place on Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur dist. A high-speed BMW car collided with a container coming from the opposite direction. The deceased were residents of Uttarakhand: Ravish Kumar Gupta, DM Sultanpur pic.twitter.com/1Sv08SnG0z — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2022

He further informed that police and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials soon rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

The deceased have been identified as professor Anand Prakash, engineer Deepak Kumar, realtor Akhilesh Singh, and businessman Mukesh. All four were on the way to Delhi, according to sources.

What caused the fatal car accident?

The incident took place when four friends were in the middle of a Facebook Live Session and one of the friends' 'charo marenge' (all four of us will die) shockingly turned out to be true.

According to sources, Prakash was driving the car at a speed of over 200 km/h on the expressway. The live footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, one of the deceased can be heard saying, “Yeh gaana pe 300 pahucha dega. Thoda connect to kar. Seat belt laga lijiye” (Speedometer could next touch 300 km/h on this song. Fasten your seat belts). Minutes later, the speeding car hit a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The residents of Bihar were in a BMW car on the Purvanchal Expressway at the speed of 250, after which the speed of 300 was said to die, then the same thing happened !! Car collides with container, four people die + pic.twitter.com/vT5p5kuQPF — Kalu Singh Chouhan (@kschouhan94) October 16, 2022

According to sources, the truck’s driver, who was absconding, has now been booked. “A technical inspection of the BMW and the container truck will be done with assistance from the forensic state laboratory," Sultanpur SP Somen Barma said.