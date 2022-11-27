Last Updated:

4 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Jammu

Four people were killed and two injured in separate road accidents here, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident, Jatin Manhas (18) and Mahruda Pratap Singh (15) died after two speeding motorcycles collided head-on with each other at Dablehar-Chak Mohd Yaar road in R S Pura area on the outskirts of the city on Saturday, the police said.

Two others -- Sagar Singh (13) and Chanpreet Singh (18) -- were injured in the collision. While Manhas was riding solo, the other three were returning from tuition classes, they said.

In another incident, an apple-laden truck coming from Kashmir skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Nagrota area late on Saturday evening, the police said.

The truck driver, Wahin Hussain of Reasi, and his helper Mohammad Younis of Jammu died in the accident, they said. PTI TAS DIV DIV

