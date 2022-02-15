4 Killed, Several Injured In Jharkhand Accident

At least four people were killed and several others injured, including one seriously, in an accident involving six vehicles on NH 33 in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The accident took place at Patel Chowk in Ramgarh police station area around noon, causing four deaths on the spot, he said.

Prima facie, it seems that a trailer driver lost control over the vehicle due to brake failure and other vehicles, including three SUVs and two motorcycles, collided with it both in front and rear, Ramgarh Sub-divisional Officer Md Javed Hussain told PTI.

The injured people have been admitted to the hospital. All vehicles have been damaged in the accident. There is a jam on the highway due to the accident, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)