4 men killed in road mishap in TN

Rameswaram (TN), May 8 (PTI) Four men were killed on the spot following a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a speeding car near here on Sunday, police said.

The car, which was heading towards Rameswaram mowed down a morning walker and then rammed into a 3-men borne motorcycle proceeding in the opposite direction.

The incident occurred at 5.30 AM, approximately 30 kilometres from here on a highway and all the 4 men died on the spot, police said. The occupants of the car did not sustain any serious injuries. A case has been registered and a probe is on, they added. PTI COR VGN SS SS

