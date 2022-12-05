4-storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Shastri Nagar, No Casualty

A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday, police said.

"No injury or casualties were reported since the building was empty," a senior police officer said, adding that the incident was reported around 8:45 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building's owner Balraj Arora got it vacated in May after it developed cracks. The matter was brought to the knowledge of the municipal agency.

The site was inspected by the MCD, he said.

