4 Workers Killed In Mishap At TN Fireworks Unit

Four workers were killed and eight others injured in a fire accident at a fireworks unit on Saturday at a village near here, police said.

Citing preliminary information, a police official here told PTI that the accident in the premises of a fireworks manufacturing unit involved a blaze and four men were killed and eight others injured.

The unit is located at a village approximately 30 kilometers from here and a probe is on and the cause of the accident would also be ascertained, he said adding the fireworks manufacturing facility appeared to be licensed.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)