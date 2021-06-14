4-year Old Boy Shiv Who Fell Into 150-foot Agra Borewell Rescued After Desperate 9-hour Op

A four-year-old boy who fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell while playing in the Dhariyai village of Uttar Pradesh was safely rescued after a 9-hour-long joint operation on Monday. The boy, identified as Shiv, fell into the borewell that was dug by his father, Chhotelal. The incident took place at about 8:30 am under the Nibohara police station area in Fatehabad in Agra rural. The child's movement was noticed and he was responding to the calls of the rescuers, Station House Officer Sooraj Prasad said.

An eyewitness said about the boy, "We had dropped a rope into the borewell which the child caught and he has been responding to our queries."

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Jawans rushed to the scene and a rescue mission was launched without further delay. A pit was dug parallel to the borewell at a distance of around 100 feet. The work on constructing a tunnel had also begun. With the help of two JCBs, an army squad dug a pit. The army also established a control room at the location to monitor the child's movements.

The minor was finally rescued after a 9-our-long operation with the help of joint efforts by the NDRF team and the armed forces. NDRF team head Kuleesh Anand informed that Shiv fell into a 150 feet borewell this morning and was rescued by forces in minimum time.

“My staff was continuously in touch with Shiv’s family. He was rescued successfully after a joint operation by army and the NDRF. We tried to rescue him in minimum time and provided him glucose via pipes during the operation. Two pipes were sent into the borewell, one for oxygen and the second for food,” said Anand. “The child also responded actively. It would normally take 30 hours to rescue the child but the joint efforts helped in rescuing him in minimum time,” he added.

The NDRF head requested the people to be careful around such borewells to prevent such mishaps in the future.

Similar incidents

In a similar incident, on May 6, a four-year-old child was rescued 16 hours after falling into a nearly 90-foot-deep open borewell in a village in Rajasthan's Jalore district while playing. On May 5, the child, named Anil Dewasi, fell into a newly excavated borewell in Lachhri village. He was rescued at 4.30 am on May 6, according to police. "The administration had roped in a local man, Madharam Suthar from Bhinmal, who used a special loop type tool devised by him to rescue the boy," informed an official.