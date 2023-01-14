40 Labourers Injured After Tempo Overturns In Satara District

As many as 40 labourers were injured after the tempo in which they were travelling turned turtle near Mahabaleshwar in western Maharashtra's Satara district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am.

"A tempo transporting labourers overturned in a ghat (hill) section between Mahabaleshwar and Tapola. A total of 40 labourers, including a couple of children, sustained injuries," said inspector S K Bhagwat of Mahabaleshwar police station.

Most of them suffered minor injuries and the two children who sustained fractures were taken to the Satara civil hospital, he added.

