42 Tourists Stranded Near Mutyala Dhara Waterfalls In Telangana, Rescue Ops Underway

Atleast 42 tourists got stranded at Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district of Telangana following heavy rainfall. The National Disaster Response Force, district administration and police rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

According to SP Mulugu Gaush Alam, the tourists visited Muthyala Dhara waterfalls (the highest in the state) today and got stranded as the water flow increased. They got stuck and couldn’t cross it due to the strong current. "We have nspoke to the tourists over call and suggested them to stay away from the waterfall and save mobile battery life. By morning, all the tourists will be rescued," Gaush assured Republic.