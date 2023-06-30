43-year-old Dies After Jumping In Front Of Delhi Metro At Inderlok Station

A man aged 43 years of age died of suicide by jumping in front of a Metro on Friday morning in Delhi. The incident occurred at around 9:00 am at Inderlok metro station, the disturbing visuals of which since then have also been captured in CCTV images. From the video, it seems to be clear that the person wanted to take an extreme step by committing suicide.

The Delhi Police so far have not been able to identify the victim.

"We are making sincere efforts to know the identity of the victim. Following which the motive behind this extreme step can be known," said Dr Ram Gopal Nayak DCP ( Metro), Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police has been working with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for covering the platform with screening doors which can prevent people with suicidal tendencies to take extreme steps.

Notice- If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. Our partners can help. You can refer to NIMHANS website for resources or contact the helplines.